This Week Welcome or Boring?

By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s weather might be boring to some but welcome to others. Not much will be happening, with a mostly stable pattern.

Sunny with a few clouds today, and much less wind!
Sunny with a few clouds today, and much less wind!(KCBD First Alert)

Sunny with a few clouds today, and much less wind! Temperatures will peak about five to seven degrees above average for early December. Winds, light this morning, will increase to about 13 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Fair and cold tonight, with a light wind.
Fair and cold tonight, with a light wind.(KCBD First Alert)

Tuesday and Wednesday we will see only slight changes. Both days will be sunny, slightly breezy, with highs in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the 70s in and near Lubbock. Wind speeds will increase with both days at least breezy if not somewhat windy.

Much cooler air will move in on brisk winds Saturday. The day will be breezy to windy with Lubbock-area highs in the low 50-s. Sunday, too, will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.

