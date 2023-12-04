WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for firefighter Matt Dawson

Healthwise Expo 2024
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services honoring the life of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson have been announced. They will be held Monday, Dec. 4 at Cook’s Garage, with services set to start at 1:30 p.m.

Dawson’s family announced his passing in a Facebook post on Nov. 26, stating he unexpectedly died over the holiday weekend. He was 34 years old. His obituary says, “Matt passed away peacefully in his sleep November 26, 2023, after fighting a good fight for almost four years.”

OBITUARY: Matthew “Matt” Dawson (February 5, 1989 — November 26, 2023)

The firefighter was severely injured in 2020 while working a series of crashes along I-27 during an ice storm. Dawson was the sole survivor after a pickup truck rolled and struck him and two other first responders at the crash site: Lt. Firefighter Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.

Dawson had spent the last four years recovering from a traumatic brain injury. In that time, he also advocated for other first responders left with long-term disabilities after being injured in the line of duty. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Matt Dawson Act into law in May of this year, expanding Texas Worker Compensation benefits for both paid and volunteer first responders.

“He fought like hell these last four years and will [be] missed more than words can ever describe,” his family stated in the Facebook announcement.

Matt is survived by his wife, Chanda; daughter, Preslee; parents, Michael and Cinthia; and sister, Connie (spouse Lukas, and children, Chloe and River).

Matt’s family will receive friends and family on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at The Venue on Broadway, next to Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock.

In honor of Matt, a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock.

