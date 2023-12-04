Healthwise Expo 2024
Winds expected to calm down Monday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We had nice temperatures Sunday with highs in the upper 60s across the area. It was windy but the rest of this evening will calm down with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will come through the area and drop overnight temperatures into the 20s with clear skies.

Monday should be nice with highs in the lower 60s and sunny skies. We will have a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Day Planner
Monday Day Planner(KCBD)

Monday evening will continue to stay dry with mostly clear conditions. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest after midnight due to another weak cold front. Overnight lows will be in the 30s across the area.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the 60s with a north wind in the morning becoming east in the afternoon. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-70s. The 70s will continue on Friday and then a cold front will come through and drop Saturday’s highs into the 50s. Saturday will also be windy.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

