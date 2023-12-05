1-27 Numbering Act of 2023 passes unanimously in U.S. House

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In a significant milestone for transportation development, the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 (H.R. 3209) has achieved unanimous consent in the House of Representatives using the U.S. Senate number S.992. This bill, sponsored by Representatives Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Henry Cuellar (TX-28), August Pfluger (TX-11), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Teresa Leger-Fernandez (NM-3), Troy Nehls (TX-22), and Lance Gooden (TX-5) formally designates the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as Interstate 27 (I-27).

Lauren Garduño, President/CEO of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, emphasized the pivotal role of this legislation in propelling the Ports-to-Plains corridor toward interstate standards.

“This numbering legislation championed by Congressman Arrington with the help of his staff is critical in the development and evolution of the Ports-to-Plains corridor to interstate standards,” Garduño said. “This legislation will help us secure funding and will allow us to add interstate signage as our corridor is upgraded to interstate standards.”

Outlined in H.R. 3209/S.992, the route numbers for the future interstate highway span from Texas and into New Mexico:

· Laredo to Sterling City as I-27

· Sterling City through Midland to Lamesa as I-27W

· Sterling City to Lamesa as I-27E

· Lamesa northbound through Lubbock to Amarillo passing through Dumas to Raton, New Mexico as I-27

· The corridor north of Dumas as I-27N

This legislative success follows the 2022 designation of I-27)in March when President Joe Biden signed into law the Appropriations Bill (FY 2022), recognizing the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as an addition to the Interstate Highway System.

In a parallel effort, the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 (S.992), sponsored by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and co-sponsored by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Martin Heinrich (NM), and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), also secured unanimous consent, further cementing the designation of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as I-27.

John Osborne, chairman of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm and said, “I am thrilled by the U.S. House of Representatives’ approval of approving route numbering for I-27 in Texas and New Mexico. This is another step forward in connecting the major economic centers throughout America’s heartland. The approval emphasizes the commitment of political leaders and the Ports-to-Plains Alliance to enhancing trade, stimulating economic growth, and improving mobility for communities along the corridor, paving the way for a prosperous and transformative future.”

Ports-to-Plains Alliance is a grassroots alliance of over 200 communities and businesses, including alliance partners Heartland Expressway and Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, whose mission is to advocate for a robust international transportation infrastructure to promote economic security and prosperity throughout North America’s energy and agricultural heartland including Mexico to Canada.

Additional information on the Ports-to-Plains Alliance is available at http://www.portstoplains.com/.

