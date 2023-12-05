1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety released information involving a fatal crash that happened on Monday afternoon.

According to DPS, a 21-year-old Levelland man was driving east on American Road approaching US Highway 385 just a little over 1.5 miles north of Levelland. The man failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with 50-year-old James Michael Dewbre of Littlefield who was driving north on US Hwy 385.

Dewbre was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

The 21-year-old driver along with his 25-year-old passenger were taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries.

