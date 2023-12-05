Healthwise Expo 2024
100 Brownfield students are getting laptops free of cost

The gift is provided through organizations efforts to bridge the digital divide
Students receiving laptops from AT&T, United Way, Communities in School of the South Plains
Students receiving laptops from AT&T, United Way, Communities in School of the South Plains(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 Lubbock-area students now have new laptops to expand their opportunities in and out of school.

“There’s a whole gambit of things that a student in a rural school district doesn’t have compared to right here in Lubbock,” CEO of Communities in Schools of the South Plains Kenna West said.

One of those is access to the internet. It is estimated that more than 1 million students in Texas lack access to the internet and the problem worsens when it comes to rural areas.

“There’s not as many resources in a rural area and so it’s more difficult to get everything you can think of,” West said.

Fourth-grader Elian knows these struggles all too well. He doesn’t get the luxury to expand his education outside of school. He told us because he does not have a laptop at home he has to finish all of his work at school.

That is why AT&T partnered with Human I-T, United Way, and Communities in Schools of the South Plains to give 100 refurbished laptops to students from Brownfield Middle School and Oak Grove Elementary School.

“They’re able to do absolutely anything. They’re able to learn, to communicate, and be a better them,” Site Coordinator for Brownfield Middle School Sierra Lawrence said.

This gives the students the basic essentials they need to access the internet. As for the kids, they are excited about learning and ready to get to work. This gift will help students not only participate in and outside of school but also allows curiosity.

“It allows our students to progress in so many ways and learn more in just doing the research,” Lawrence said.

Now, these students have the tools to be successful in their educational journey.

