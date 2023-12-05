Food is Medicine: U Can Share helping South Plains Food Bank provide nutritional education

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank works to provide food to those in need, but also teaches its clients how to fuel their bodies with the right food to stay healthy. It does this through the Nutrition and Wellness Program.

The Clinical Nutrition Manager at UMC, Allison McDaniel, said fueling the body with the right amount of healthy fats, healthy carbs and good protein is just as important for one’s health as medicine a doctor may prescribe.

“Help you prolong your life, help with any disease you may have, just making those good choices,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel adds with the proper education, people can make sure they are eating exactly what they need. She said she is thankful for the South Plains Food Bank’s Nutrition and Wellness Program.

“There’s so much misinformation and so having this resource through the food bank is a great opportunity for our community,” McDaniel said.

The Nutrition Education Coordinator at the South Plains Food Bank, Jennifer Barnwell, said the program offers benefits for everyone, from elementary students to seniors.

“You know the kids, we try to teach them to love the rainbow foods,” Barnwell said. “That’s my big focus, is love the rainbow, try the rainbow, because they don’t want to.”

It also works to teach parents how to feed their families in inexpensive and healthier ways. It shows seniors how to cook meals from the ingredients the food bank provides.

“I’ve had some seniors tell me that instead of buying TV dinners now he knows that he can take his items and use them,” Barnwell said, “because he would get the box and not know what to do with them.”

McDaniel stated she is also thankful the food bank provides those ingredients to those who may not have access to them.

“The food bank is great at providing foods in all different food groups to people and making sure that they are getting a well-balanced diet, even if they themselves can’t make these decisions,” McDaniel said.

Barnwell explains the food bank’s mission is to help everyone have a healthy and happy life.

“The food bank’s all about ending hunger and it’s all about enriching lives,” Barnwell said. “I feel like we do a lot of outreach here; we really want to make our clients lives better.”

