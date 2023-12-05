Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

George Santos is offering personalized videos for $200

Expelled congressman George Santos hasn't wasted any time working to monetize his situation. (CNN, POOL, CAMEO, GEORGE SANTOS, HOUSE TV, X, MRSANTOSNY, NBC SATU
By The Associated Press and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — George Santos already has a new gig.

The former congressman, fresh off his historic expulsion last week, has created a Cameo account where the public can pay for a personalized video message.

Screenshots of his account — with the bio “Former congressional ‘Icon’!” — started to spread online Monday morning. By the afternoon, users, including several lawmakers, were posting clips of Santos offering advice, blowing kisses and making cracks about Botox.

“Screw the haters. The haters are going to hate,” he said in one of the videos shared by Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt. “Look, they can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.”

The price for a personalized video from Santos started at $75 and by Monday evening went as high as $200. He is also selling text messages for $10.

Santos did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment on Monday, but added a link to the Cameo account on his personal account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last week, Santos was expelled from the House following a scandal-plagued tenure in Congress and a looming criminal trial. He is only the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

Days later, he appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as he told another Cameo user: “You know, Botox keeps you young, fillers keep you plump.”

The videos mark the latest bizarre turn for Santos, a once up-and-coming Republican who flipped a district in New York but whose life story began to immediately unravel as he entered the spotlight.

Reports detailed that he lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, among other things.

Then came a sprawling federal indictment in which he is accused of stealing the identities of donors and using their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges, and wiring some of the money to his personal bank account.

Santos has pleaded not guilty and has a trial scheduled for next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
14-year-old dead after overnight shooting
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
2 teens seriously injured in Sunday night crash
The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area...
Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral
A Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Lamb County Sunday night.
Lubbock man killed in Lamb County Crash
Texas Tech football is set to face the University of California in the Independence Bowl, Dec....
Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl

Latest News

The South Plains Food Bank's buying power can fill shopping carts with groceries for the food...
‘U Can Share’ highlights better buying power at South Plains Food Bank
‘U Can Share’ highlights better buying power at South Plains Food Bank
A home is seen exploding from a distance, Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023 in Arlington, Va....
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
KCBD News at 10