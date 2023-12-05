Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

G.O.A.T. of the Week: Pratt McLain

Pratt McLain named NewsChannel10 G.O.A.T. of the Week.
Pratt McLain named NewsChannel10 G.O.A.T. of the Week.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another impressive season for the Gruver greyhounds has come to a close, but not before adding three gold balls to the trophy case.

Pratt McLain was a big part of the district title and two playoff wins for Gruver. He was also immediately a player that Kurt Haberthur was excited to coach in his first year as the head coach for the team.

“I first realized he was going to be a special player before I came here.” Haberthur said. I knew who Pratt Mclain was... Seeing him on the field because you get everybody’s film when you coach other places. Knowing that he was coming back and he was one of the special ones here, it was nice to come to.”

While on the field, McLain shined, the value he brought with his positivity was something Coach Haberthur appreciated as much as anything.

“He’s a super positive person, I don’t know that I’ve ever heard a negative word come out of his mouth.” Haberthur said. “No matter how the game is going, he’s always positive and upbeat.”

That positivity is all the more evident when McLain talks about his teammates.

“The main thing with our sophomores is they’ve got a lot of talent.” McLain said. “[I’m] just helping them grow up and see that [they] can do this. There’s no need to be afraid of any of these seniors that have already been here. They can compete with the best of us.”

In addition to starring on the football field, McLain is a leader in student council for the Greyhounds and also helps younger students in the school’s ‘Hounds and Pups’ program.

With all that on his plate, McLain still managed to lead his team in touchdowns and rushing yards, On top of that, he finished second on the defense in tackles.

Despite the impressive performance, McLain says it’s not about the numbers for him.

“The statistics and everything don’t matter to me very much. I’m just glad how we respect each other and enjoy being around each other.” He said. “No matter what the result is the most important thing is that our team loves each other and our team loves to go out and compete every night.”

McLain and the Greyhounds season may be over, but it’s clear he’ll continue to have a positive impact on his school, his community, and his teammates far beyond the final snap.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
14-year-old dead after overnight shooting
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
2 teens seriously injured in Sunday night crash
A Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Lamb County Sunday night.
Lubbock man killed in Lamb County Crash
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Former New Deal baseball coach pleads no contest to improper relationship with a student
The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area...
Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral

Latest News

Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
33 Area Basketball Teams in the State Rankings
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers
The Frenship Tigers improved to 9-0 as they won the Gene Messer Classic held at Frenship’s...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers
Texas Tech football is set to face the University of California in the Independence Bowl, Dec....
Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl
End Zone Playoff Highlights for Saturday, Dec. 2