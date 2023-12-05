Just a little warmer Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have had another nice day across the area on Tuesday. We are expecting our evening temperatures to linger in the 40s for the most part. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with mostly clear skies. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph this evening becoming southwest after midnight.

With the help of southwesterly flow, Wednesday’s high temperatures will be a little warmer in the mid-to-upper 60s across the area. Sunny skies will continue with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday's highs (KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be partly cloudy with overnight lows, a bit warmer, in the lower 40s. Southwest winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be fairly warm (for this time of year at least) with highs in the mid-70s. These temperatures will be around 15° to 20° above average! Sunny skies are expected for both of those days. Saturday a cold front is expected to enter the area and drop highs into the 40s. Sunday will warm slightly into the 50s and then the 50s will continue into our next work week. Highs on Tuesday will cool down into the lower 50s.

7 day (KCBD)

