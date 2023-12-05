KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Meet Bella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit bull who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Bella is super sweet, gentle and thinks she’s a lap dog. She loves going on walks or runs, getting treats and meeting new people. Bella is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

