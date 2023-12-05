Late Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson honored on Monday during celebration of life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Matthew Dawson was born in Lubbock on Feb. 5, 1989. He graduated from Lubbock-Cooper high school in 2007 and went on to attend the Wolfforth Fire Academy in 2010. He married his wife Chanda in 2011 and in 2014 Dawson joined Lubbock Fire Rescue and welcomed his first child within just two months.

Dawson’s life changed the morning of Jan. 11, 2020. He was part of a group of first responders called to an icy wreck on North Interstate 27 that morning. While on scene, a vehicle crashed into him.

Dawson spent months in a Lubbock hospital and a treatment center in Colorado. He returned home to a hero’s welcome and a community that supported him and his family with donations, volunteer service and a mortgage-free home.

Dawson advocated for other first responders, including working with the “5-5-5” initiative and helping pass a state law that changed worker’s compensation benefits following his own struggle.

Dawson died on Sunday, Nov. 26th at his home. In his obituary posted late last week, we learned Dawson died in his sleep. Loved ones honored his legacy this afternoon.

He spent his life serving the Lubbock community. Flags across Lubbock were lowered to half staff on Monday as family, friends and first responders gathered to honor him.

“He was a good man, a good Christian, a good brother, and a great firefighter,” LFR Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said.

Fogerson shared memories of Dawson and the respected firefighter he was. Forgerson said Dawson’s recovery journey inspired others.

“He wanted to work and come back to work and ride the fire engine and he set his mind to everything he physically and spiritually had left towards that goal,” Fogerson said.

Colleague and friend Blake Ball said Dawson inspired them not just as a man and a father but with his advocacy and the road he paved for future first responders.

“He lit that fire and it’s growing inside of them and they may not be part of it now but they’re on their way and for this I want to say, ‘thank you, Matt’,” Ball said.

Calvary Baptist Church senior pastor Richard Rush told the rest of Dawson’s story and the impact he had on so many lives.

“There are a million different stories that could be told and so many smiles that could cross your faces today as you remember the wonderful times you had with out friend, Matt Dawson,” Rush said.

AeroCare led the procession, escorting Dawson to his final resting place at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery. He was 34 years old.

In lieu of flowers, Dawson’s family asks that donations be made to the Dawson Strong Fire Academy Scholarship. You can make donations at People’s Bank under the Matt Dawson memorial fund.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.