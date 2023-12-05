LPD conducting mapping operation after serious Sunday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will be conducting a mapping operation on Wednesday morning.

The investigation comes after a crash left two teens seriously injured. The crash occurred Sunday evening in the 2500 block of South Loop 289.

Dolores Barrera, 18, was driving east when her car left the roadway. The vehicle struck a sign in the grass median, continued into a business parking lot and crashed--for a second time--into a tree, according to police.

Barrera and the passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Cassandra Aranda, were both seriously injured in the crash.

The mapping operation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday and should last two hours.

The following roadways will be affected:

All eastbound traffic will be diverted off the main lanes of South Loop 289 at the Indiana Avenue exit

The eastbound on ramp east of Indiana will be closed

The eastbound access road will be diverted south onto Elgin Avenue

