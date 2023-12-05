LP&L completing final move to ERCOT this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will be connecting all remaining customers including an estimate of 30% of its system to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas this weekend, according to a news release.

LP&L connected about 70% of its system and customers to ERCOT in the first step that happened over Memorial Day in 2021.

According to the release, the final step of migration will occur on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The move will finish on Monday with work happening from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Expectations for this final step is to be similar to the first. Customers who were affected during the first migration in 2021 will not be affected this weekend.

LP&L said customers who are affected should expect a planned outage that will last on average of 30 minutes. LP&L also said traffic lights and railroad crossing may be affected by the outages. Lubbock Police Department will be helping with traffic control through intersections.

Customers can see if they are going to affected in the final migration to ERCOT and an approximate time an outage may occur in their area by visiting lpandl.com. Customers will need their meter number, which can be located in the electronic portion of their bill on the website under the ERCOT Meter Lookup Tool.

LP&L said customers should unplug electronic items such as computers and televisions, make sure food stays as cold as possible. For businesses, LP&L said to notify any security companies to monitor the business and use a backup power supply as necessary.

More information on this project can be found at cityoflubbockutilities.com.

