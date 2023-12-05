Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity set to host homeowner workshop on Tuesday

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Banner at habitat construction site
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Banner at habitat construction site(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a homeowner workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Broadway Church of Christ, located at 1924 Broadway.

According to a release from LHH, the workshop is open to any individuals or couples interested in potentially owning a Habitat house. Applicants should attend this required event to see if they qualify for the program.

The workshop will provide information about Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program and the steps involved in becoming a Habitat homeowner. Participants will learn about the programs’ eligibility requirements, the application process and the sweat equity requirements.

“We are excited to host this workshop and provide information to individuals who are interested in becoming Habitat homeowners,” Christy Reeves, the executive director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, said in the release. “Our homeowner program is a great opportunity for families to achieve their dream of homeownership.”

Homeowners are considered according to their need for a home, their ability to pay a no-interest mortgage, and their willingness to partner with Lubbock Habitat. If workshop attendees believe they qualify, they can complete an application for the Habitat program.

For anyone interested in the workshop but cannot attend, they should call Lubbock Habitat on Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at (806)763-4663 or go by the ReStore located at 3630 50th St. during those same hours

