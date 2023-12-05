Healthwise Expo 2024
Noon Notebook: Embers and Evergreen

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family Guidance and Outreach is hosting its Embers and Evergreen event on Wednesday, December 13 from 7 to 10 pm.

Family Guidance and Outreach is a nonprofit based in Lubbock since 1982. Our mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through education and awareness. This event raises money for our nonprofit but also serves as an opportunity to highlight our successes this year.

All money raised from this event goes directly into our programs – which include free parenting classes for adults and teen parents, school based programs for kids, and community outreach regarding child abuse and neglect in Lubbock.

Click here for a link to purchase tickets and more information.

Family Guidance & Outreach
