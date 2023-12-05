Noon Notebook: Science Spectrum’s Space: Above & Beyond Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Science Spectrum is hosting Space: Above & Beyond Gala on Friday, February 9, from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Science Spectrum Museum located at 2579 S. Loop 289. Its the annual fundraiser for the Science Spectrum Museum, a local non-profit organization to assist in continuing the mission of the Science Spectrum to provide STEM (Science, Technology, Math, Engineering) Education to our region.

Click here to purchase tickets and more information.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.