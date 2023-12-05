Pre-registration now open for West Texas State Veterans Cemetery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pre-registration is now open for Veterans and their families wanting to be buried at the new West Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock.

The Texas Veterans Land Board and the City of Lubbock broke ground on the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Nov. 17, it is expected to open in 2025. Now, over 20,000 plots are open for pre-registration for Veterans and their families.

“We are encouraging our veterans and our families to pre-register for interment at the cemetery,” Norman Bearden, on-site representative of West Texas State Veterans Cemetery, said.

Bearden said Lubbock’s new Veteran cemetery will be a final resting place for any Veteran from any branch whose discharge was honorable.

“That would preclude anyone with other than honorable or bad conduct discharge but a general under honorable discharge or an honorable discharge is acceptable,” Bearden said.

Interment into the the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery is free of charge to Veterans, their spouses and eligible dependents.

“The information that is required on that - of course a marriage certificate is the only document that we need for the spouse and some sort of official letter stating the reason for a dependent child,” Bearden said.

Bearden said if you register now and your time comes before the cemetery is complete - your options of burial become limited.

“The only thing that could be done at that time is to choose cremation and then for the family to hold on to those cremains until such point that our cemetery is open and able to receive those cremains,” Bearden said.

The registration packets are available on the Veterans Land Board website, at the Lubbock VA clinic and the Veterans Service Organizations. The Veterans Land Board is asking that those are mailed to the Abilene State Veterans Cemetery located at 7457 W. Lake Road for processing.

