Prosecutor explains former New Deal coach’s ‘no contest’ plea on improper relationship charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former New Deal Baseball Coach Jason Ybarra faced a judge and his accuser Monday in a Lubbock County courtroom.

Ybarra entered a “no contest” plea to one count of improper relationship between an educator and student, in the 364th District Court before Judge William Eichman II.

Amanda Say with the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office explained what led to this agreement between the state and the defense.

“The defense came and asked if they could plea no contest,” Say said. “That just basically allows someone to not have to stand up and say they’re guilty, but the law treats them as if they are guilty.”

The investigation into Ybarra began after his accuser came forward in 2021, nearly 11 years after the incident. The charging document states Ybarra touched the genitals of the victim, who was a minor at the time.

In 2021, the victim emailed these claims to the New Deal superintendent. Shortly after, Ybarra resigned from his coaching position.

Ybarra entered his plea and left the Lubbock County Courthouse, ordered to serve seven years deferred adjudication. This form of probation gives Ybarra the opportunity to keep a conviction related to this case off of his criminal record. Say stated if Ybarra does not complete his probation, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

“The good part of it, for the state, is that it keeps the full range of punishment open, which is a two-to-20 case, it is a second-degree felony,” Say said.

The victim gave a extensive statement in court on Monday, saying the only reason Ybarra is not in prison is because she agreed to his plea of no contest. Ybarra also lost his teaching certification in this plea deal.

