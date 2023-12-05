South Plains Warm Up Ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak cold front this morning will help keep today’s temperatures topping out about the same as yesterday. A stronger cold front arriving late this week will send temperatures to well-above average for the season.

A chilly morning breeze behind a cold front, gradually diminishing this afternoon. Under a sunny sky highs will be about five to six degrees above average. (KCBD First Alert)

There is a chilly breeze behind this morning’s cold front. The northerly wind (about 10 to 20 mph) will gradually diminish this afternoon (to less than 10 mph). Under a sunny sky high temperatures will be about five to six degrees above average for the date.

Clear and cold tonight, with lows similar to this morning.

You can expect only a slight change tomorrow. The change includes some clouds at times and highs slightly warmer than today. It again will be breezy (southwest 10 to 20 mph) in the afternoon.

A strong cold front will bring more wind to the South Plains area Friday and Saturday. (KCBD First Alert)

Ahead of the strong cold front, Thursday and Friday will be quite warm for December. I expect highs in the 70s. Thursday will be breezy and Friday afternoon likely somewhat windy.

Behind the front, much cooler air will move in on a cold northerly wind Saturday. The day will be gusty with Lubbock-area highs ranging from the mid-40s (northwest viewing area) to the mid-50s (southeast viewing area).

Dry weather will continue into early next week - with one possible exception. Details in the story. (KCBD First Alert)

Wintry showers are a remote possibility Friday night into Saturday morning, but only over the northwestern viewing area. These showers, if they materialize, will be very light. Elsewhere in the viewing area, including Lubbock, it will remain dry.

Sunday won’t be as windy or as cold. But, Sunday morning wind chills around Lubbock may be in the teens. A cold breeze will continue through the afternoon with temperatures peaking in the 50s.

