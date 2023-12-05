Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

These Taylor Swift and Beyoncé songs have the right CPR tempo

FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift and Beyoncé appear to be good for the heart in more ways than one.

Some of their songs are on the American Heart Association’s list of music that helps with hands-only CPR.

Swift’s “You’re Losing Me, “Welcome to New York” and “Sparks Fly” made the list as well as Beyoncé's “Virgo’s Groove” and “Break My Soul.”

The American Heart Association says the tempos of those songs match the ideal CPR chest compression rate of 100 to 120 pulses per minute.

The American Heart Association says hands-only CPR is only for teens or adults who have collapsed. Helping them involves calling 911 and then performing chest compressions with one hand over the other.

CPR for a baby or child is different, and the Red Cross has details on its website what to do if a little one is unresponsive.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Littlefield man is dead following a crash that happened on Monday just north of Levelland.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday
A Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Lamb County Sunday night.
Lubbock man killed in Lamb County Crash
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Former New Deal baseball coach pleads no contest to improper relationship with a student
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
2 teens seriously injured in Sunday night crash
Lubbock sheriff's office investigators in cotton field
Authorities looking for suspect after shots fired at Lubbock deputy

Latest News

Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Wanted man shot and killed in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report says air safety system is under such strain, crash is inevitable
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved