Tim Collins Announces Candidacy for City Council District 6

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, Local business owner Tim Collins announced his candidacy for City Council District 6 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Collins, is the owner of Collins Tile for 40 years, and understands the importance of adaptability to growth.

He says his first focus is learning the the City’s budget and has already been hard at work meeting City Officials and Department heas to be well-rounded as soon as possible.

Collins also serves as a vice president of the Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority and is vice chair of the Lubbock County Local Government Corporation for the Lubbock County Expo Center.

He also was key in the development of Buddy Holly Hall, served as former chair of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) and Market Lubbock as well as chair of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Collins says

