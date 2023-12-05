Tuesday morning top stories: Search for suspect who shot at Lubbock deputy continues
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Remembering Sheriff Mike Reeves
- Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves passed away Monday while attending training in Santa Fe
- Reeves took office in January after serving in law enforcement for more than 40 years
- Full story here: Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves
Search for shooting suspect
- The search continues for a man involved in a shootout with a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputy
- Investigators say the man ran from a traffic stop and shot at the deputy who returned fire
- Read more here: Authorities looking for suspect after shots fired at Lubbock deputy
Jason Ybarra pleads ‘no contest’
- Former New Deal baseball coach Jason Ybarra pleaded no contest to having an improper relationship with a student
- A judge sentenced him to seven years deferred adjudication
- Details here: Prosecutor explains former New Deal coach’s ‘no contest’ plea on improper relationship charge
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.