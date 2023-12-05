Tuesday morning top stories: Search for suspect who shot at Lubbock deputy continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Remembering Sheriff Mike Reeves

Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves passed away Monday while attending training in Santa Fe

Reeves took office in January after serving in law enforcement for more than 40 years

Full story here: Curry County mourns the loss of Sheriff Mike Reeves

Search for shooting suspect

The search continues for a man involved in a shootout with a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputy

Investigators say the man ran from a traffic stop and shot at the deputy who returned fire

Read more here: Authorities looking for suspect after shots fired at Lubbock deputy

Jason Ybarra pleads ‘no contest’

Former New Deal baseball coach Jason Ybarra pleaded no contest to having an improper relationship with a student

A judge sentenced him to seven years deferred adjudication

Details here: Prosecutor explains former New Deal coach’s ‘no contest’ plea on improper relationship charge

