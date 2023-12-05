Healthwise Expo 2024
Tuesday morning top stories: Search for suspect who shot at Lubbock deputy continues

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Remembering Sheriff Mike Reeves

Search for shooting suspect

Jason Ybarra pleads ‘no contest’

