‘U Can Share’ highlights better buying power at South Plains Food Bank

By Brittany Crittenden
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - U Can Share 2023 is well underway with donations helping feed families across the area. With that money, the South Plains Food Bank can turn just $1 into three meals for those living with food insecurity.

Chief Development Officer Chase Head explained how strong the food bank’s buying power is, while standing in front of a large shopping cart overflowing with groceries.

“I think what’s really mind blowing for me is that this cost us $10 to put together,” he said.

Head says a $100 donation could pay for 10 shopping carts full of groceries, helping supplement meals for 10 families in need. Those monthly food boxes go to 350 families a day across Lubbock and 19 surrounding counties.

“Unfortunately what we’re seeing, our lines get longer and longer, based off of inflation, and the cost of living just continues to rise,” Head said.

Inflation doesn’t hit the food bank as hard though, Head explained, with the help of retail pickups, grants from the state and donations.

“When we kind of switched from doing a canned food drive to a fund drive, we can now with those funds go out and purchase what we need to and purchase it in bulk, which allows us to be able to provide meals rather than doing our best to try to make do with what we get,” he said.

Through partnerships with stores like United Supermarkets, the food bank can include the ‘catch of the day’ in its boxes, or items that have been overstocked.

Each family drives off with produce, a freezer bag of proteins, fruit and vegetables, and a dry box, with pantry staples. Head says they try to pack items that go together and can be turned into a meal.

“We’re doing everything that we possibly can at South Plains Food Bank to stretch that dollar as far as we can and make sure that we’re getting food and nutritious meals to those families in need on the South Plains.”

Head says providing these meals can help families pay for other things they need to get by, like their gas bills and medicine.

You can make the food bank’s buying power even stronger. You can easily make your donation on the South Plains Food Bank website. Click here.

