Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant

Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were trying to serve a search warrant on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Va.(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital are investigating a massive explosion at a house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant Monday.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fired several shots inside the home and that an explosion happened. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

The police had earlier said that they were investigating after someone fired a flare gun from the house.

Arlington is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The explosion took place in Bluemont, a suburban neighborhood in north Arlington where many of the homes are duplexes that house two families.

A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m. Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

Carla Rodriguez of South Arlington said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and came to scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

“I actually thought a plane exploded,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
14-year-old dead after overnight shooting
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
2 teens seriously injured in Sunday night crash
The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area...
Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral
A Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Lamb County Sunday night.
Lubbock man killed in Lamb County Crash
Texas Tech football is set to face the University of California in the Independence Bowl, Dec....
Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl

Latest News

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Banner at habitat construction site
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity set to host homeowner workshop on Tuesday
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
A Littlefield man is dead following a crash that happened on Monday just north of Levelland.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday
A "hamburglaring" javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in the Tucson...
WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order