Wanted man shot and killed in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday

Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple Lubbock law enforcement agencies are on scene near Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and East 82nd.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired around noon on Tuesday.

KCBD is working to learn more about the situation.

Representatives with the Lubbock Police Department are hosting a briefing at the scene:

Lubbock police, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety have all responded.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

