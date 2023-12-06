Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

4 in custody in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old

in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.(KCBD Staff)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four teens have turned themselves in following a deadly shooting of a 14-year-old over the weekend.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa Gonzales, 17-year-old Angelina Estrada, 17-year-old Dehvin Garcia and a 16-year-old male are all charged in connection with the shooting death of Zaydrain Valdez.

All four teens are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Gonzales faces an additional charge of criminally negligent homicide. Garcia also faces an additional charge of use/exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to UMC for reports of a 14-year-old taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Valdez later died at the hospital leading to a homicide investigation.

Police say the individuals involved were committing vehicle burglaries with stolen firearms.

Investigators believe Valdez was shot while in a vehicle in South Lubbock near 82nd and Highway 87.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities
A Littlefield man is dead following a crash that happened on Monday just north of Levelland.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday
Rep. Arrington reintroduces Ports-to-Plains highway legislation
1-27 Numbering Act of 2023 passes unanimously in U.S. House
Jason Ybarra leaving the Lubbock County Courthouse
Prosecutor explains former New Deal coach’s ‘no contest’ plea on improper relationship charge

Latest News

Freedom Act Lubbock moves forward with petition to decriminalize low level posession
Citizens to vote on ‘Freedom Act Lubbock’ in May special election
Marijuana decriminalization special election scheduled for May 4
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Suspect shot, killed by authorities identified
U Can Share, 10pm Tuesday, Dec. 5