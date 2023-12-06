4 in custody in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four teens have turned themselves in following a deadly shooting of a 14-year-old over the weekend.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa Gonzales, 17-year-old Angelina Estrada, 17-year-old Dehvin Garcia and a 16-year-old male are all charged in connection with the shooting death of Zaydrain Valdez.

All four teens are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Gonzales faces an additional charge of criminally negligent homicide. Garcia also faces an additional charge of use/exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to UMC for reports of a 14-year-old taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Valdez later died at the hospital leading to a homicide investigation.

Police say the individuals involved were committing vehicle burglaries with stolen firearms.

Investigators believe Valdez was shot while in a vehicle in South Lubbock near 82nd and Highway 87.

