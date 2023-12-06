Healthwise Expo 2024
Emergency crews responding to gas leak in northwest Lubbock

Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on scene of a hit gas line in northwest Lubbock.
Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on scene of a hit gas line in northwest Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on scene of a hit gas line in northwest Lubbock.

Authorities with LFR say a large gas line was cut in the 6500 block of 1st St. earlier this evening.

Milwaukee Avenue from 4th Street to Erskine has been closed.

There has been no word on evacuations at this time, but crews are still on scene monitoring the situation.

