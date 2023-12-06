Emergency crews responding to gas leak in northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on scene of a hit gas line in northwest Lubbock.

Authorities with LFR say a large gas line was cut in the 6500 block of 1st St. earlier this evening.

Milwaukee Avenue from 4th Street to Erskine has been closed.

There has been no word on evacuations at this time, but crews are still on scene monitoring the situation.

