A fairly warm Thursday ahead of us

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was nice, with highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rest of this evening will be nice with temperatures in the 50s for most of it. Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 40s, indicating warmer temperatures expected for Thursday. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph tonight.

Thursday forecast highs (KCBD)

Thursday will be sunny, nice, and warm. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s area-wide. Southwest winds will be slightly breezy around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday evening will be nice and warmer too with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Overnight temperatures will be around 40°, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Sustained wind speeds (KCBD)

Friday will still be warm, with highs getting into the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday’s highs will be around 15° or 20° above average, for this time of year. Friday will be sunny too with windy west winds around 15 to 25 mph. Friday evening, however, things will change when a cold front enters the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday night.

Saturday highs will only be in the upper 40s and it will be very brisk, as wind speeds will be around 20 to 25 mph, with a northwest wind. Sunday things will gradually try to get warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Lower 60s are expected on Monday. 50s return on Tuesday and then there is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

