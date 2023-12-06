Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

'Freedom Act Lubbock' scheduled for May special election

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council is giving residents the opportunity to vote on decriminalizing marijuana within the city limits.

At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the city council unanimously scheduled a special election for that issue as a result of the ‘Freedom Act Lubbock’ referendum council certified then voted down last month.

The proposed ordinance would decriminalize the possession of four ounces or less of marijuana for adults, but only within the Lubbock city limits.

The is is now in the hands of voters and organizers say they hoped it would come to this.

The special election is scheduled for May 4, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities
A Littlefield man is dead following a crash that happened on Monday just north of Levelland.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday
Rep. Arrington reintroduces Ports-to-Plains highway legislation
1-27 Numbering Act of 2023 passes unanimously in U.S. House
Jason Ybarra leaving the Lubbock County Courthouse
Prosecutor explains former New Deal coach’s ‘no contest’ plea on improper relationship charge

Latest News

Marijuana decriminalization special election scheduled for May 4
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Suspect shot, killed by authorities identified
U Can Share, 10pm Tuesday, Dec. 5
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities