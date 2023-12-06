'Freedom Act Lubbock' scheduled for May special election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council is giving residents the opportunity to vote on decriminalizing marijuana within the city limits.

At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the city council unanimously scheduled a special election for that issue as a result of the ‘Freedom Act Lubbock’ referendum council certified then voted down last month.

The proposed ordinance would decriminalize the possession of four ounces or less of marijuana for adults, but only within the Lubbock city limits.

The is is now in the hands of voters and organizers say they hoped it would come to this.

The special election is scheduled for May 4, 2024.

