Helping hospitalized kids enjoy Christmas at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our Christmas is for Kids campaign continues. Thank you for those donations! Now, there is another toy roundup underway, aimed specifically to cheer up kids who are not at home, but fighting cancer during the holidays.

UMC is collecting toys for its Pediatric Oncology Christmas party. The party is on Dec. 17. So, the organizers would like to have all the gifts by Dec. 15.

These gifts will go beyond the cancer unit to bring a smile to all the children who are spending Christmas in the hospital.

UMC has provided a list of appropriate gift ideas according to the patient’s age. Click here for the list.

A big thank you from the UMC Foundation office! That is also where you can deliver your donations. You’ll find the Foundation office Medical Office Plaza One.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.