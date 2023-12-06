Healthwise Expo 2024
Lady Raiders take down Sam Houston, improve to 10-0

Bailey Maupin of Texas Tech.
Bailey Maupin of Texas Tech.(KCBD, Adam Young)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders pulled away in the second half to knock off Sam Houston, 93-60, on Tuesday night inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Up five at the half, the Lady Raiders outscored the Bearkats, 22-10, in the third quarter and never looked back. Jasmine Shavers led Tech with 22 points.

Kilah Freelon added 16 points and six rebounds. Bailey Maupin had her first collegiate double-double with 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Ashley Chevalier scored a career-high 12 points.

Tech will host Incarnate Word at 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday inside the USA.

