LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities

Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department identified 39-year-old David Longoria as the man who was shot and killed by authorities in Lubbock County on Tuesday.

According to a release from LPD, Longoria was a suspect in a shooting that happened during a traffic stop where a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department was shot at. Longoria ran from the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest for aggravated assault against a public servant.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Longoria tried to drive away from Texas Anti-Gang investigators before getting out of the car and running on foot. According to the initial investigation, Longoria showed a gun and investigators fired multiple shots.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but Longoria was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, all officers were placed on administrative leave per each department’s policy. Officers involved include Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies, one LPD officer and a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent.

The case is under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday

