Lubbock police investigating after man dies in custody

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock police are investigating after a man died in custody on Wednesday.

Just before 4 a.m., police arrested 40-year-old Manuel Ochoa after he was pulled over in the 2400 block of 46th Street. Police did not specify Ochoa’s charges or why he was pulled over.

He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and placed into a holding cell in the pre-booking area.

While Ochoa was left alone, he reportedly strangled himself, according to police.

When authorities found Ochoa, they administered life-saving measures. He was then taken to UMC via ambulance, where he later died.

LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit will be heading the investigation into Ochoa’s death.

