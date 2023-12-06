Lubbock Rep. Arrington, area farmers claim USDA’s 2022 ERP is discriminatory

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington and area farmers are calling the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Emergency Relief Program discriminatory, and are pushing for the agency to make a change.

ERP 2022 was passed by congress to help farmers who suffered significant losses on their farms because of the drought. The aid was delayed about a year before the money made it to farmers, and when they received it, they said the amount is not what they expected.

“We started going up to the FSA office and realizing that we weren’t getting paid what other farmers were,” Scot Wesley out of Hale County said.

Bobby Byrd, who also farms in Hale County, said he went into the Farm Service Agency the first time and was told he would get more than $128,000 in 2022 ERP.

“I was called back in and was told there was a mistake, and when I went back in and got the final paperwork it was considerably lower,” Byrd said.

In fact, that number went down to about $14,000.

Congressman Arrington said for this ERP, the USDA included factors determining how much a farmer was paid, beyond the damage to crops.

“Such that if you identify, as the application says, as a female or as member of a minority group, you get a more generous disaster relief payment,” Congressman Arrington said.

This isn’t the first time the USDA has been accused of discrimination. According to the Texas Tribune, there were two lawsuits settled in 1999 and 2012 which jointly made thousands of black farmers eligible for more than $2 billion collectively. The Texas Tribune states in 2021, Congress passed a law intended to correct the USDA’s historic discrimination, which was temporarily blocked after Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller filed a lawsuit.

“They were sued for making reparation payments to Black farmers,” Congressman Arrington said.

Byrd showed KCBD more documents that explain the USDA’s non-discrimination policy and shows a “yes” on his wife’s 2022 ERP paper under socially disadvantaged and a “no” on his. Byrd said it’s frustrating this would even be part of the conversation when these programs are meant to help.

“Drought doesn’t see who you are. Hurricanes don’t see who you are,” Byrd said. “They affect us all equally.”

A USDA spokesperson provided this statement:

“The claims from the members of Congress regarding ERP 2022 are inaccurate and misleading. Because of the low amount of funding Congress appropriated for the Emergency Relief Program for 2022 losses, compared to the vast and documented need across the country, there was less funding than usual to go around, making it unavoidable that farmers in all categories and regions would receive less assistance through this program than they’ve received in previous years and they may have expected based on damage to their crops and livestock. This unfortunate circumstance required USDA to make decisions and develop a formula that would ensure farmers whose operations were most at risk because of unpreventable losses were the ones who received the smallest reductions on their payments. That means, for example, that the smallest operations that are least able to withstand a financial blow were prioritized as part of our goal through this and other programs to keep farmers on their land. We hope that Congress will take note of this situation as they make funding decisions going forward, and that they consider how designing programs that best help the largest farms is in fact the real system that picks winners and losers while tying USDA’s hands.”

Additional background:

In early conversations about the need for 2022 emergency relief assistance, USDA informed Congress that the Department estimated disaster-impacted producers incurred at least $10 billion in uncovered losses . Actual numbers are closer to $12 billion in uncovered losses. When the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023 (P.L. 117-328) passed, Congress allocated $3.2 billion in funding for uncovered crop losses.

By comparison, last year Congress had appropriated $10 billion for 2021 losses, so the decrease to $3.2 billion in funding to assist with 2022 losses was substantial.

With a known funding deficit, USDA moved forward to determine an equitable process that would provide the most benefits to the most producers. According to Risk Management Agency (RMA) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) data, roughly 206,000 crop insurance and 4,500 Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program policies had an indemnity that would earn a payment through ERP 2022 Track 1.

If the decision had been made to apply a flat factor, the factor would have been 27%. In order for a policy holder (producer/operation) to earn more in ERP 2022 benefits under a flat factor (vs. a progressive factor), it would have required an ERP gross payment of around $30,000.

More than 80% of the 210,500 indemnified policies have ERP gross payments of less than $30,000 meaning nearly 170,000 producers will receive a higher payment using the progressive factor when compared to the 27% flat factor. It’s important to keep in mind that, for these producers, the ERP 2022 payment is in addition to over $19 billion in indemnities already received through their respective RMA or FSA risk coverage options.

When designing and deploying a program as complex as ERP, we’ve made every effort to incorporate lessons learned from our previous disaster programs as well as glean important input from producers, commodity groups, members of Congress and other stakeholder groups before opening the program for applications. The end result is a more advantageous, equitable distribution of limited funds to more producers in need of assistance.

Approximately 85% of indemnified producers in Texas will receive a higher payment using the progressive factor compared to the 27% flat factor.

Congressman Arrington has sent this letter to USDA’s secretary Tom Vilsack.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.