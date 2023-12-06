Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

New facility providing education, opportunities for juvenile offenders

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County now has a better way to educate juvenile offenders with a new facility at the Juvenile Justice Center.

State and local leaders say it will help young people find a way out of crime.

Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Lubbock County William Carter said a new facility at the Juvenile Justice Center is allowing Lubbock County to focus more on education for young offenders who become incarcerated.

“We were working out of small portable buildings out back,” Carter said. “We just needed something that was more conducive to education.”

County Judge Curtis Parrish says those learning opportunities can go a long way in changing a young offenders future.

“We know that education is the magic bullet,” Parrish said. “We know that if we can educate these kids while we have them incarcerated then hopefully we can turn a juvenile offender from becoming an adult offender.”

It’s a situation Parrish says happens to often across Texas.

“Our juvenile crime is almost out of control,” Parrish said. “So we need to do what we can do to help that.”

District 28 Senator Charles Perry said the education given at the new facility will help young people see the opportunities available to them and the chances to pursue a lifestyle that keeps them out of trouble.

“It’s important that we give them the access to the opportunities,” Perry said. “That this American economy, this American dream, if you will, still has to offer for those who choose to participate.”

The new facility, which has been three years in the making, is already serving as an example for other cities and counties that are working to reduce juvenile crime.

District 31 Senator Kevin Sparks was on the tour, as well. He represents Midland, Amarillo, and some counties west of Lubbock. He said he hopes to implement what Lubbock County is doing in his own district.

“I do believe that this is going to be a key component as something that we want to try and replicate around the district and around Texas,” Sparks said.

The new facility couldn’t operate without educators. Those will be provided by volunteers from Lubbock ISD.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Littlefield man is dead following a crash that happened on Monday just north of Levelland.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday
A Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Lamb County Sunday night.
Lubbock man killed in Lamb County Crash
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Former New Deal baseball coach pleads no contest to improper relationship with a student
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
2 teens seriously injured in Sunday night crash
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday

Latest News

U Can Share, 10pm Tuesday, Dec. 5
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities
LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities
New facility providing education, opportunities for juvenile offenders