Noon Notebook: Lubbock Chorale’s ‘Hometown Holiday’

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chorale is hosting ‘Hometown Holiday’ on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM at St. John’s United Methodist Church located at 1501 University Avenue.

This event will serve to bring together people from throughout the entire South Plains community on the stage and in the audience. It will provide a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the holiday season. This event creates an opportunity for all people to come together to celebrate the holiday season and experience high quality music making from singers aged 8-80.

You can find more information on the The Lubbock Chorale by visiting their website, click here.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The Lubbock Chorale
The Lubbock Chorale(The Lubbock Chorale)

