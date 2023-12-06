Randall's KJ Thomas honored pregame for school scoring record; drops 32 points in win over Frenship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders honored KJ Thomas on Tuesday night for breaking the school’s scoring record.

Maxwell previously held the record at 1,886 career points which Thomas broke last Tuesday against Amarillo High.

In the game, Thomas shined dropping 32 points on Frenship. Though Randall trailed by 10 at the half, a huge third quarter in which the Raiders outscored the Tigers 26-7 propelled them to a victory.

Tayesen Combs added 16 as the 4A #5 Raiders took the victory 69-63 over the 6A #15 Tigers.

The Raiders will compete in the Burkburnett tournament to end the week.

