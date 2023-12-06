Healthwise Expo 2024
Shallowater farm providing live Christmas trees all the way from Canada to West Texas

Hamilton Farms located 6830 FM 1729
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - In Shallowater, a family is bringing a classic kind of Christmas cheer to West Texas. KCBD spoke to Hamilton Farms about their one-of-a-kind West Texas Christmas tree farm.

“We have been here three years, this is our third season to do this and we have families who tell us ‘this is our new tradition,’” Kyla Hamilton, owner of Hamilton Farms, said.

Hamilton says her family got the idea to start a Christmas tree farm after they bought their first real tree; her family realized there was a lack of live trees available in West Texas.

“We really thought that we could take that and implement it to what we do here at the farm,” Hamilton said. “Just kind of make it not only just a special purchase of a real tree in a part of the world where trees don’t really grow very well.”

Not only is it unique to see a Christmas tree farm in West Texas, but the trees at Hamilton Farms are delivered all the way from Canada.

“Even if we wanted to input the resources to grow some trees, they would be pine trees which are gorgeous trees but they are not this kind of quintessential Fraser fir Christmas trees,” Hamilton said.

While living Christmas trees are not as popular as artificial ones and require a little bit more work, Hamilton says classic family memories can be made while picking out a tree; this opportunity has drawn in crowds from all over Texas and New Mexico.

“Being able to be even just a small part of their Christmas tradition just really hones in that we are onto something bigger than just selling a product here,” said Hamilton.

Although December seems to have just started, Hamilton says their trees are almost sold out.

“December 11th this coming Sunday will likely be our final day of the season, so you still have a little time to come get one but they are going fast,” said Hamilton.

The farm will be open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

