South Plains Food Bank does more than just give out food

South Plains Food Bank’s programs offer the community a “hand up” rather than just a handout
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank does more than just give out food. They have a variety of different programs to help clients prepare for the future.

“We try to get them back on their feet, so they don’t need our services any longer,” South Plains Food Bank Chief Development Officer, Chase Head, said.

The South Plains Food Bank is known for providing groceries to residents in need, but their programs cover more than just food.

“It’s just all the different things that we can try to do to help shorten the line at the food bank, rather than just extending a handout to our current clients,” Chase Head said.

The food bank’s GRUB program works to prepare young people for the realities of life, to give them the opportunity to be successful and hopefully never need its services.

“Twenty different youth every year to work on the farm but also not just work for a paycheck, but learn life skills such as budgeting and how to interview for success,” Head said.

But no matter what age clients are, the food bank wants to be there to help them get their lives back on track.

“We work with some different agencies in town where we also do financial literacy classes for those families that we’re serving.”

The food bank works to ensure there is always food available through self-sustainability with their apple tree orchard, which has grown to 2,500 trees.

“In 2022, we provided over 100,000 pounds of apples off of that orchard that went directly into our food boxes and to those families that we’re helping.”

The dry ground in 2022 made a lot of the produce unavailable to the food bank and the families that needed it.

“So, having that orchard was really a blessing, to be able to put food in the boxes.”

No matter how you need help, whether it is a meal or life, the food bank is here to help you.

“Were really trying to do a lot of different things to not only provide food to our families in need but offer them a hand up” Head said.

For more information about these programs, or if you’d like to volunteer, you can get more information here.

