Texas Tech Meat Judging Team named Reserve National Champion

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Meat Judging Team was named Reserve National Champion at the American Meat Science Association (AMSA) International Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska.

Tyson Fresh Meats was again the host of the Nov. 12 national championship for intercollegiate senior meat judging teams.

“The heart and passion of this team is contagious,” said Mark Miller, coach of the Meat Judging Team and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Sciences. “They were dedicated and full of passion.

“They advanced through adversity in their pursuit of excellence to represent Texas Tech to win the Reserve National Championship. Their humility, work ethic and never-give-up drive toward the national championship is what defines the Red Raider heart and spirit of our meat judging program.”

Other competitors included West Texas A&M University, Oklahoma State University, Texas A&M University and Kansas State University.

In individual results, Shelton Luedke, a senior from Hondo, was recognized as high individual overall. The high individual in the reasons category was Anna Wyle, a senior from Boerne. In addition, both Luedke and Wyle were named first team All-Americans based on their contest performance and academic excellence.

Other team members include Macy Lawrence of Canyon, Rachyl Kitten of Slaton, Erik Bishop of Cypress, Nikki Keeton of Wolfforth, and Ali Williams of Waller. The graduate student Shae Lynn Sarchet coached alongside Miller.

“Meat judging is valued because it not only teaches nomenclature and skills applicable to workforce development, but it also teaches critical thought, reasoning, and communication under the duress of limited time,” said Chance Brooks, department chair and professor of meat science in the Department of Animal & Food Sciences.

“The return on investment in this experiential learning opportunity is high, and I am proud of those who chose to invest countless hours in the pursuit of excellence. The Texas Tech University community supports these future leaders as they proudly represent Texas Tech on the national level.”

The meat judging program at Texas Tech is one of the avenues available to the department to recruit and train future leaders of the meat science industry. According to the AMSA website, “Meat judging is much more than just the determination of the quality and lean meat yield of a carcass or wholesale cut; the program serves as a training tool to develop young leaders in the meat and livestock industries.”

