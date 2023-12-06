Healthwise Expo 2024
Tray Payne will not seek 2nd term as Lubbock mayor

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, KCBD File Photo
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will not be seeking a second term.

He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying:

“Over two years ago, Heidi and I felt the call for me to serve this city as mayor. We wanted to honor the importance of giving back to our community through leadership. There is a season for everything in life, and at this time and in this season, I need to step aside so that others may serve this great community. However, my family will continue to be involved in the stewardship of Lubbock and West Texas. It has been a great honor to serve on the city council, and rest assured that we will keep working hard until my current term expires in May.”

