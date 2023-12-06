Warm and Cool Days Ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps jump in the late morning and early afternoon, as breezy SW winds bring warm dry air into the area.

Forecast Today (KCBD)

Highs today range mid 60s to low 70s, with Lubbock expecting about 68. Skies are mostly clear, with a bit more cloud cover in the evening. Winds pick up early afternoon. We’ll continue to warm Thursday and Friday, landing highs around the mid 70s. A strong front is expected to move through overnight Friday into Saturday morning, leaving us in the upper 40s and low 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

