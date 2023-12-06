Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Warm and Cool Days Ahead

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps jump in the late morning and early afternoon, as breezy SW winds bring warm dry air into the area.

Forecast Today
Forecast Today(KCBD)

Highs today range mid 60s to low 70s, with Lubbock expecting about 68. Skies are mostly clear, with a bit more cloud cover in the evening. Winds pick up early afternoon. We’ll continue to warm Thursday and Friday, landing highs around the mid 70s. A strong front is expected to move through overnight Friday into Saturday morning, leaving us in the upper 40s and low 50s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
Wanted man shot and killed by authorities in southeast Lubbock on Tuesday
Scene at East 82nd and MLK, Jr. Blvd.
LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities
A Littlefield man is dead following a crash that happened on Monday just north of Levelland.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hockley County crash on Monday
Rep. Arrington reintroduces Ports-to-Plains highway legislation
1-27 Numbering Act of 2023 passes unanimously in U.S. House
Jason Ybarra leaving the Lubbock County Courthouse
Prosecutor explains former New Deal coach’s ‘no contest’ plea on improper relationship charge

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Dec. 6
Wednesday's highs
Just a little warmer Wednesday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 5
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 5