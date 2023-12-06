Healthwise Expo 2024
Wednesday morning top stories: Suspect shot, killed by authorities identified

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Authorities kill shooting suspect

  • The man accused of shooting at a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy during a chase Monday morning was shot and killed by law enforcement
  • Officers found 39-year-old David Longoria yesterday near East 82nd and MLK where investigators say he pulled a gun and was shot
  • Full story here: LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities

Council sets marijuana election date

LP&L customers switching to ERCOT

GOP candidates debate tonight

