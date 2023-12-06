Wednesday morning top stories: Suspect shot, killed by authorities identified
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Authorities kill shooting suspect
- The man accused of shooting at a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy during a chase Monday morning was shot and killed by law enforcement
- Officers found 39-year-old David Longoria yesterday near East 82nd and MLK where investigators say he pulled a gun and was shot
- Full story here: LPD identifies man shot and killed by authorities
Council sets marijuana election date
- The Lubbock City Council scheduled a special election for a proposal to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana
- The election will be held May 4
- Details here: Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters’ hands after rejected by city council
LP&L customers switching to ERCOT
- LP&L will switch its remaining customers to the ERCOT grid this weekend
- The move is one of the final steps before electric competition in Lubbock
- Read more here: LP&L completing final move to ERCOT this weekend
GOP candidates debate tonight
- Four candidates will take part in the fourth Republican presidential debate tonight in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Chris Christie, Ron Desantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy qualified for the debate
- Read more here: How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for
