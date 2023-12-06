Wednesday morning top stories: Suspect shot, killed by authorities identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Authorities kill shooting suspect

The man accused of shooting at a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy during a chase Monday morning was shot and killed by law enforcement

Officers found 39-year-old David Longoria yesterday near East 82nd and MLK where investigators say he pulled a gun and was shot

Council sets marijuana election date

The Lubbock City Council scheduled a special election for a proposal to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana

The election will be held May 4

LP&L customers switching to ERCOT

LP&L will switch its remaining customers to the ERCOT grid this weekend

The move is one of the final steps before electric competition in Lubbock

GOP candidates debate tonight

Four candidates will take part in the fourth Republican presidential debate tonight in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Chris Christie, Ron Desantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy qualified for the debate

