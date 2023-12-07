1 seriously injured in crash on East Loop between 34th and 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a crash on East Loop 289 Thursday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the crash in the 3700 block of the East Loop between 34th and 50th Street.

The East Loop is closed to southbound traffic from 34th to 50th Street. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

