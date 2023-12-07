LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - The 36th annual Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m Thursday, Dec 14th.

Christmas lights from nearby homes will be reflecting on Lake Ransom Canyon as visitors tour four homes decorated for Christmas. Christmas carolers and music ensembles will be featured at each home. Visitors can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate at the chapel. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos and visitors can make s’mores over an outdoor fire.

Advance tickets are $15 each or five for $60. Tickets will be $20 after 5:30 p.m. the day of the event at the Ransom Canyon Firehouse. Advance tickets are available at several locations including the Ransom Canyon City Hall. There will be a door prize drawing for a gift basket. For more information, go to https://www.ransomcanyonchapel.com/

Copyright 2022 KJTV. All rights reserved.