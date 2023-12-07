Healthwise Expo 2024
36th annual Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - The 36th annual Ransom Canyon Christmas Tour of Homes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m Thursday, Dec 14th.

Christmas lights from nearby homes will be reflecting on Lake Ransom Canyon as visitors tour four homes decorated for Christmas. Christmas carolers and music ensembles will be featured at each home. Visitors can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate at the chapel. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos and visitors can make s’mores over an outdoor fire.

Advance tickets are $15 each or five for $60. Tickets will be $20 after 5:30 p.m. the day of the event at the Ransom Canyon Firehouse. Advance tickets are available at several locations including the Ransom Canyon City Hall. There will be a door prize drawing for a gift basket. For more information, go to https://www.ransomcanyonchapel.com/

