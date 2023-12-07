Healthwise Expo 2024
Alvarez scores 21, Houston Christian downs Southwestern Adventist 95-58

Jay Alvarez had 21 points in Houston Christian’s 95-58 win against Southwestern Adventist
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Jay Alvarez had 21 points in Houston Christian’s 95-58 win against Southwestern Adventist on Wednesday night.

Alvarez also contributed nine rebounds for the Huskies (1-6). Michael Imariagbe added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Bonke Maring finished with 13 points. The win broke a six-game slide for the Huskies.

Jason Garcia led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Southwestern Adventist also got 16 points from Eric Phifer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

