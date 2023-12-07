Big Warm Today

Healthwise Expo 2024
By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SW gusty breezes pump hot, dry air into the area, spiking our temperatures.

This morning, temps are warmer than yesterday, which will be the trend throughout the day as we climb to the 70s, with Lubbock expecting around 76 today. Cloud cover is mixed in the morning and evening, with a streak of mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Similar conditions tomorrow, with an increased batch of winds, before a strong front sweeps through the area early Saturday morning and plummets our temps to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Some slim chances for precip expected behind the boundary, with snow or mixed winter precip possible toward the NW, though chances for now are slim and accumulation (if any) is expected to be quite low.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

