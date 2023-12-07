Healthwise Expo 2024
Cambridge out for season after suffering knee injury

Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday against Omaha.
Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday against Omaha.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced senior Devan Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tech’s win over Omaha on Wednesday.

“Devan has been a tremendous person and teammate since he arrived,” Tech coach Grant McCasland said in the release. “It’s a devastating injury for him and our program. He is still going to make a significant impact on our team this year through his leadership. I’m extremely confident that he will come back even stronger from this injury and is going to have a bright future.”

Cambridge transferred to Tech after playing last season at Arizona State. He spent three years at Auburn prior to ASU. He scored a season-high 17 points against Michigan and then 16 against Butler. Cambridge suffered his injury with 9:41 left in the game against Omaha, according to the release. He could be eligible for a medical hardship waiver after the season through the Big 12.

