Cambridge out for season after suffering knee injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced senior Devan Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tech’s win over Omaha on Wednesday.

“Devan has been a tremendous person and teammate since he arrived,” Tech coach Grant McCasland said in the release. “It’s a devastating injury for him and our program. He is still going to make a significant impact on our team this year through his leadership. I’m extremely confident that he will come back even stronger from this injury and is going to have a bright future.”

Cambridge transferred to Tech after playing last season at Arizona State. He spent three years at Auburn prior to ASU. He scored a season-high 17 points against Michigan and then 16 against Butler. Cambridge suffered his injury with 9:41 left in the game against Omaha, according to the release. He could be eligible for a medical hardship waiver after the season through the Big 12.

