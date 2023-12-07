City Bank names winners of 2023 Community Rewards

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Today, City Bank announced the 30 recipients of this year’s $60,000 Community Rewards program.

Rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories.

Camp Rio Blanco Circle of Friends received an additional $3,000 as the top vote-getter during the month-long voting period.

More than 240,000 online votes were cast for the 115 nonprofit agencies.

The top five finishers from each of the six categories and their prize amounts are:

Animal Welfare and Environment

$4,000: Rescued Animals Second Chance

$2,000: Animal Rescue of Crosby County

$1,500: Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview

$1,000: Haven Animal Care Shelter

$500: Desert Willow Ranch & Rescue

Basic Human Needs

$4,000: TeamCrista Foundation

$2,000: Project 9:12

$1,500: Catholic Charities of Lubbock

$1,000: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

$500: Lubbock Impact

Community Contribution and Leadership

$4,000: South Plains SKYWARN

$2,000: Lubbock Bourbon Society

$1,500: South Plains Woodturners

$1,000: Hispanic Association of Women

$500: Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council

Education and Youth Services

$4,000: International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

$2,000: Lubbock Master Gardener Association

$1,500: Lubbock Titans Cheer

$1,000: The Lubbock Chorale

$500: SPHERE Homeschool

Health and Wellness

$4,000: Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness Center

$2,000: South Plains Kidney Foundation

$1,500: Southwest Parkinson Society

$1,000: Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter

$500: West Texas Chapter for AFSP

Youth Development and Advocacy

$4,000: Camp Rio Blanco Circle of Friends

$2,000: Texas Girls and Boys Ranch

$1,500: Saint Francis Ministries

$1,000: Children’s Home of Lubbock

$500: Lubbock High Baseball Booster Club

Six $500 “Early Rewards” were given at a virtual kickoff event on Nov. 1. Awards were given to From Texas With Love, Lubbock Impact, Single Moms Matter, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Lubbock Master Gardeners, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

This year marks the 16th consecutive year of City Bank’s Community Rewards program. Since its inception, City Bank has contributed $900,000 to more than 155 nonprofit groups in Lubbock and the South Plains area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.